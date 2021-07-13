Man dies after being shot in Walgreens parking lot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after being shot in the Walgreens parking lot, according to Rockford Police.

The police department tweeted about the incident around 8:30 Monday night. Officers say the man was shot in the Walgreens parking lot on 11th Street. He was then taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police say identification will be provided by the Winnebago County Coroner at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.

