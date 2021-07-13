Advertisement

Man dies after being shot in Walgreens parking lot

By Shannon Kelly
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after being shot in the Walgreens parking lot, according to Rockford Police.

The police department tweeted about the incident around 8:30 Monday night. Officers say the man was shot in the Walgreens parking lot on 11th Street. He was then taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police say identification will be provided by the Winnebago County Coroner at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police asks to please avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing
29-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Rockford
The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
Details are limited. No word yet on any injuries
Rockford Police respond to accident on 29th St. and Broadway Ave.
A local family welcomed their second child after a surprise delivery at a Roscoe clinic less...
Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain
A woman told authorities Fortin punched her in the face multiple times, held a knife to her...
Beloit Police arrest a 12-year-old after car accident and search for more suspects

Latest News

Rivets struggle in loss to Traverse City Pit Spitters
Rivets struggle in loss to Traverse City Pit Spitters
IceHogs acquire Liam Folkes from Condors
IceHogs acquire Liam Folkes from Condors
Mayor McNamara said it’s important to hold the large company responsible for profiting off...
Rockford joins other cities in lawsuit against Purdue Pharma
Several people arrived at the meeting, some said they were there to talk about the legislation...
Local advocates voice concerns over possibility of sex education courses for grades K-12