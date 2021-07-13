Local advocates voice concerns over possibility of sex education courses for grades K-12

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New legislation in Illinois could require sex education be taught in schools but not just for those in middle school but for those in Kindergarten as well.

The Harlem school district held their monthly meeting and allowed people in the community to speak about their concerns. Several people arrived at the meeting, some said they were there to talk about the legislation that could change the curriculum for their students.

If signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the law would require sex education to start in Kindergarten, teaching students about safe or non-safe touch. It would also cover how to respect someones boundaries.

Pamela Harding has worked in the Harlem school district for over 20 years. She says very young children have innocent minds and can be easily confused when learning about things like sex.

“For them to be trying to educate our elementary school children, and start formulating their mind about transgenders and the sex promiscuity and all the various issues these are the things that we need to sit down and talk,” Harding said.

Harlem school district Superintendent Terrell Yarbrough says the board will listen to concerns from anyone willing to speak and in the end the district will do what is best for the students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.