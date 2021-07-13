Leaders provide update on aftermath of Chemtool fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - State and local health leaders released more information about the health impacts following the Chemtool fire in Rockton in June.

The Illinois EPA said it will continue to monitor the air quality in Rockford. However, at this point, they say there is no evidence it has been compromised. They also say all drinking water samples have come back in compliance and there was no impact to the river.

State EPA officials will make visits to the site three times a week and will continue to oversee the clean up.

“Our agency will retain oversight in terms of investigatory steps that are being taken and remediation steps that are being taken. That oversight will include the requirement for the submission of plans that would be reviewed and approved by us before any action can rightfully take place,” John Kim, Illinois EPA Director said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.