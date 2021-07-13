Advertisement

July 13 Birthdays

By MB
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 13 Birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police asks to please avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing
29-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Rockford
Scam Alert
Scam warning from Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office
A woman told authorities Fortin punched her in the face multiple times, held a knife to her...
Beloit Police arrest a 12-year-old after car accident and search for more suspects
Police tape.
Name released of Janesville man found dead along Main St.
Man dies after being shot in Walgreens parking lot

Latest News

Man dies after being shot in Walgreens parking lot
Rivets struggle in loss to Traverse City Pit Spitters
Rivets struggle in loss to Traverse City Pit Spitters
IceHogs acquire Liam Folkes from Condors
IceHogs acquire Liam Folkes from Condors
Mayor McNamara said it’s important to hold the large company responsible for profiting off...
Rockford joins other cities in lawsuit against Purdue Pharma