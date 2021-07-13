Jehovah’s Witnesses holding annual global convention virtually

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A convention that normally brings thousands of people to Rockford is going virtual for the second year in a row.

The Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be holding a global, online event, “Powerful by Faith!” which will be delivered in more than 500 languages over six weekends in July and August.

The annual global convention canceled its 2020 event due to concerns about COVID-19. Thousands attended a three-day event at the BMO Harris Bank Center in 2019. Jehovah’s Witnesses have held summer conventions in Rockford since 1903.

According to a press release, organizers decided to have the 2021 convention virtually for planning purposes and to ensure the safety of attendees.

For more information about the event or to attend, please visit https://www.jw.org/.

