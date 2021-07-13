IceHogs acquire Liam Folkes from Condors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs made a move to bolster their offensive attack. Liam Folkes is the newest IceHog after spending most of his rookie campaign in Bakersfield.

The IceHogs acquired the forward for future considerations. In his time as a Condor Folkes tallied one goal in six games. The 5-foot-8 center played at Penn State University with current Icehog Evan Barratt. The duo won the Nittany Lions a Big 10 championship in 2017.

