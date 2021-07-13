Advertisement

‘I want my dog back:’ Woman searches for dog stolen at scene of car crash

By WDJT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - A woman in Wisconsin is on the hunt for her dog after it was stolen after a car crash.

“She holds a lot of memories with our family,” Tatanisha McAllister said.

Her 8-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Chrissy, was swiped near the scene of a car crash.

“She is like a little person,” McAllister said.

She plays the moment over and over in her head.

Friday morning, she was just about to turn at an intersection when a car rammed into hers.

“Out of nowhere, it was just this huge impact,” McAllister said.

Chrissy was sitting on her lap but ran off after the crash. Dashcam video from a tow truck catches her jetting down the street.

The driver of the tow truck saw someone chasing after the dog. When they caught up with little Chrissy, they went the opposite way of the car crash.

After seeing this, the tow driver confronted the person.

“You’re going to take that dog back?” the tow driver is heard asking the person in the video. “Because you were going the other way, you’re not trying to snatch that thing, are you?”

The suspect reassures the driver that they were only trying to calm Chrissy down and were on their way to return her.

But they didn’t.

“After being approached, from being seen taken the dog, you still stole the dog?” McAllister said.

With a broken ankle and a sprained wrist, she’s determined to find her dog.

“I want my dog back and I’m going to do everything I can to get her back,” she said.

McAlllister said they did get the plate number of the car. From the video, you can see it’s a blue Mitsubishi.

The car belongs to someone in South Dakota. The owner told police they allowed someone in Milwaukee to borrow the car.

