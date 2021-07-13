Advertisement

Domestic violence arrest sheds light on survivors courage to speak out

James Drago will spend at least 17 years in prison after a Winnebago County judge found him guilty of aggravated domestic battery.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County leaders fighting against domestic violence and helping survivors find the strength to speak out say a recent court case stands as an example of a system that works.

James Drago will spend at least 17 years in prison after a Winnebago County judge found him guilty of aggravated domestic battery. His girlfriend testified against him, saying she spoke not just for herself but for all the women he’s hurt.

“Her courage is what made a long history of violence finally come to an end,” said Alex Ronning with the State Attorney’s Office.

A woman known only as C.S. told a Winnebago County courtroom how her ex-boyfriend, 51-year-old James Drago brutally beat her and left her for dead. The judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

“This was an extremely important case and one that I’m happy is closed the way it was so this particular danger is now not a danger,” Ronning said.

Local leaders hope this case will give other domestic violence survivors the courage to speak out. Jennifer Cacciapaglia leads Rockford’s office on domestic violence and human trafficking. She says the community must make sure these offenders pay the price for their actions.

“Any time we see examples of the system working, I think we should all sit back and recognize that we are moving in the right direction as a community,” Cacciapaglia said. “We have made tremendous progress in the last three years and we have a long way to go but the good news is that really things are coming together in Rockford Illinois and Winnebago County like I’ve never seen before.”

For anyone who finds themselves in a domestic violent situation, Cacciapaglia says there’s an army of resources in Winnebago County ready to help.

“What we do know is that you’re not alone and places like the Family Peace Center are open and available with a phone call or with a visit and to start your journey of really linking arms with advocates to help guide you through this process,” Cacciapaglia said.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says not all domestic violence cases end with a conviction. As of October of last year, that office had more than 650 pending felony domestic violence cases.

Since 2008, about 43% of domestic violence cases heard by a jury in Winnebago County ended with a conviction.

