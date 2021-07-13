Advertisement

Battle of the Badges competition underway

Rockford’s Interim Police Chief Randy Berke and Interim Fire Chief Todd Stockburger spoke with 23 News on Tuesday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center kicked off its annual Battle of the Badges challenge Monday.

The annual competition brings awareness about the need for blood and to assist the center to maintain an adequate blood supply for the community.

Rockford’s Interim Police Chief Randy Berke and Interim Fire Chief Todd Stockburger spoke with 23 News on Tuesday.

