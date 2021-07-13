Advertisement

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police asks to please avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing
29-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Rockford
Man dies after being shot in Walgreens parking lot
Scam Alert
Scam warning from Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office
Police tape.
Name released of Janesville man found dead along Main St.
55-year-old Kenneth Dandrige of Rockford.
Rockford Police arrest man for attempted criminal sexual assault

Latest News

FD and PD battle of the badges 7.13
Battle of the Badges competition underway
Rosecrance gets $4M grant to strengthen access to behavioral healthcare
A local arrest sheds light on domestic violence survivors
Domestic violence arrest sheds light on survivors courage to speak out
The assassination of Haiti's president kicked off a chase for the attackers and turned into a...
Power vacuum rattles Haiti in wake of president’s killing