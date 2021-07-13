Advertisement

Ann Roe announces candidacy in First Congressional District race

Ann Roe, a Democrat, launches her campaign for the First Congressional District on Tuesday.
By Katie Rousonelos
Updated: 9 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville small business owner and current president of Downtown Janesville Inc. launched her congressional campaign on Tuesday.

Ann Roe will be running as a Democrat against current incumbent, Republican Rep. Bryan Steil for the First District.

“Our community needs a representative who is going to put our families at the center of debate in Washington,” says Roe.

She has lived in Janesville for 25 years and has lectured at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She currently owns Custom College Solutions, which helps high school students prepare for college.

The district has been represented by a Republican since 1995, and Roe says its time to change that.

“I think people are tired of not being represented,” says Roe. “I think the current representation only includes a few of the businesses and a few voices. I do not think it includes small businesses, families, or students. I think there is a huge desire for different and better representation, and someone who will actively work hard on their behalf.”

Steil has represented the First Congressional District since 2019, succeeding former House Speaker Paul Ryan. Steil defeated Democrat Roger Polack in 2020.

The congressional race will be on the ballot in November 2022.

