Advertisement

US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president.

That finding from an Associated Press analysis of government drilling data underscores President Joe Biden’s reluctance in the face of industry and Republican resistance to more forcefully curb climate-changing emissions from fossil fuels.

The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year.

That includes more than 2,100 approvals since Biden took office January 20.

New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police asks to please avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing
29-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Rockford
The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
Details are limited. No word yet on any injuries
Rockford Police respond to accident on 29th St. and Broadway Ave.
A local family welcomed their second child after a surprise delivery at a Roscoe clinic less...
Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain
A woman told authorities Fortin punched her in the face multiple times, held a knife to her...
Beloit Police arrest a 12-year-old after car accident and search for more suspects

Latest News

Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at condo collapse site
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Source: Raycom
Candlelight vigil for sexual violence victims in Rockford hopes to raise awareness
Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida suspect in Haiti president killing deepens mystery