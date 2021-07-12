Police report shootings, stabbing in Rockford over weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department are investigating four shootings and a stabbing from over the weekend.

A 17-year-old was shot in Rockford on Thursday night in the 3100 block of Gladstone on July 8.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old male teen suffering from two gunshot wounds. During the investigation, officers were told that as the victim, a passenger in a vehicle, was in the area of Gladstone, an unknown black man walked into the street and fired multiple rounds at the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, July 9, at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers were told of a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. Upon arrival, officers met with a 32-year-old man with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was uncooperative, according to Rockford police.

After further investigation, he was found to have an outstanding Wisconsin warrant.

Also on Friday, July 9, at approximately 9:55 p.m., officers were sent to the Culver’s on N. Main Street to meet with a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, officers met with a 36-year-old woman who was suffering from a stab wound to the neck. She said she was stabbed near Singer Mental Health Center on N. Main Street, according to Rockford police.

She was then taken to a local hospital for her non-life-threatening injury, police said. Robert Robinson, 20 of Rockford, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a knife. A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

On Saturday, July 10, at approximately 1:05 a.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of S. 5th Street for a report of shots fired. They found a 36-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threating gunshot wound to the leg.

During the investigation, officers were told that the shooting was possibly the result of an argument at the S. 5th Street residence. The victim was then taken to a local hospital and treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

Later on Saturday, at approximately 4:35 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. He was uncooperative with officers, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.