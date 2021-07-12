Advertisement

Stephenson Co. multi-employer career fair July 15

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FREEPROT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Workforce Connection and Greater Freeport Partnership will host a large multi-employer job fair for Stephenson County.

The event will be located at the Stephenson County Farm Bureau in downtown Freeport at 210 W. Spring St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 15. This employment fair will consist of 24 employers from various industries including healthcare, manufacturing, education, hospitality and more. Participating employers – including Hughes Resources, FHN Hospital, and Freeport School District - have a wide variety of positions available to accommodate all career seekers, ranging from entry level to management level positions.

Organizers anticipate a large number of regional residents will be returning to the workforce in the near future or seeking a career change. Career seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes, as they will engage in on-the-spot interviews and potential employment offers.

Any candidates needing resume assistance may reach out to The Workforce Connection during regular business hours. You can call (815) 232-3186 before 4 p.m. on weekdays.

