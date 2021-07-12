Advertisement

Scam warning from Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office

One citizen stated that this person claimed she had a warrant out for her arrest.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department has been receiving complaints from the community regarding several scams.

Citizens are receiving a phone call from an individual stating that they are Sergeant Newell with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. One citizen stated that this person claimed she had a warrant out for her arrest and she need to purchase gift cards to take care of the warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another citizen was advised to meet Sergeant Newell at the sheriff’s office with bail money for a warrant. In addition, a citizen received a phone call from a person claiming to be a police officer with the name of Tyler, claiming she needed to pay a fine or there would be an arrest warrant issued.

“The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is never going to call anyone regarding an arrest warrant. There are several other scams where citizens are asked to purchase gift cards or send money. If anyone receives one of these calls, never agree to purchase gift cards or agree to meet anyone and also block the phone number,” the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.

