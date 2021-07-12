Advertisement

Rockford Rescue Mission, YMCA partnership receive $9K grant

The Mission says this arrangement allows moms to engage in the Works! Center during this time for education needs and employment training.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mill Foundation granted $9,900 toward a partnership with the YMCA to provide childcare for the Rockford Rescue Mission’s Crisis and Recovery program while parents attend the Works! Center Programs.

“Many men and women who use our services are also parents in need of childcare. Most face desperate circumstances: homelessness, chemical dependency, domestic violence or destructive relationships,” according to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

Through a partnership with the YMCA of Rock River Valley, the Y will provide childcare services three mornings per week to women who are residents of the Mission’s Life Recovery Program or guests at our Crisis Center. The Mission says this arrangement allows moms to engage in the Works! Center during this time for education needs and employment training.

“When people learn to read, write, do basic math and use computers, and gain specific job skills, they have the power to lift themselves out of poverty, find and keep jobs — and ultimately change their lives,” according to the announcement Monday.

