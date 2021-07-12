Advertisement

Rockford police investigating possible attempted criminal sexual assault

Officers determined the call to possibly be an attempted criminal sexual assault.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a possible attempted criminal sexual assault from Friday, July 9.

At approximately 11:25 p.m., officers were sent to the 2100 block of 22nd Street for a report of a female being attacked in her garage. Upon arrival, officers determined the call to possibly be an attempted criminal sexual assault.

“We are currently investigating this incident and further details will follow when available,” the police department said.

