Rockford Lutheran hires Cedric Jones as new athletic director

Cedric Jones returns to his coaching roots in Rockford to take over as the athletic director at Lutheran.(Rockford Lutheran)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What’s old is new again. A familiar face to the Rockford community returns as the new athletic director at Rockford Lutheran. Cedric Jones will take over the reigns after former AD Henry Robison stepped down to take a job closer to his hometown.

After coaching college basketball in Texas, Jones returns to his coaching roots in the Forest City.

“I look forward to working with and getting to know our team of coaches, students, and campus staff,” said Jones in a statement. “A huge challenge is ahead of us with working to get back to normal out of the pandemic, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. I also look forward to being at Lutheran for years to come.”

Jones started as a varsity assistant and head junior varsity basketball coach at Christian Life. He then spent nine years in Minnesota as the men’s basketball head coach and assistant athletic director at his college alma mater before returning to Rockford and to the high school ranks. He had stints at Rockford Christian as the boys basketball head coach and served as the athletic director and boys basketball coach at Christian Life.

“It is my intent to encourage the Crusaders student-athlete to have a desire for excellence, respect for authority, their teammates, fair play, teamwork, leadership, and integrity,” said Jones. “Being in athletics has provided opportunities for me as a former college athlete to understand the rewards that come from dedication to a larger purpose and to develop personal, physical, and intellectual skills.”

The school also announced the hiring of Ron Gates as the next Lutheran football head coach, taking over for Tony Ambrogio, who departed for the same job at Belvidere. Gates is the director of the Rockford Renegades youth football program.

