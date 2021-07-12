Rockford community invited to virtual Q&A on hiring new police, fire chiefs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire and Police Commission will be hosting two moderated virtual community question and answer forums — one for the police chief position and one for the fire chief position — at the end of July to early August.

IOS, the consulting firm hired to help the commission with the hiring process, will be running these virtual forums via a web platform.

These forums offer members of the public the opportunity to ask police chief and fire chief candidates questions about their backgrounds and plans for the department if they are hired. IOS is asking community members to submit questions to the email addresses RockfordFD@iosolutions.com and RockfordPD@iosolutions.com by midnight on July 22.

IOS will compile these questions and present them to the candidates during the live, virtual forums. Dates and times of these forums will be announced once confirmed with candidates and commissioners.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.