Rock House Kids gets $6K grant for security cameras

The nonprofit organization made the announcement on Monday afternoon.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock House Kids was the recipient of a $6,817.73 grant for security cameras from the Mill Foundation.

The nonprofit organization that serves Rockford’s inner-city children ages 6 through 18 made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

“The safety and security of our children is taken very seriously at Rock House Kids and is a number one priority. Thanks to the generous donation from The Mill Foundation, we can now install 24 additional security cameras in 12 of our classrooms. This means we now have a means to keep a more watchful eye on the children, volunteers and staff in each of the classrooms. Security cameras definitely help with the volunteer’s comfortability level. The cameras are also a proven deterrent for violence, bullying and vandalism, thus increasing more positive behavioral outcomes,” Deanna “Dee” Lacny, Rock House Kids Executive Director said.

The Mill Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides funding to programs and organizations which benefit the Rockford region’s disadvantaged youth, ultimately giving them the values, behaviors and life skills that will lead to responsible and productive lives. For more information regarding The Mill Foundation visit their website.

