Residents enjoy last day of Byron Fest

Byron, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron Fest wraps up on Sunday and organizers say despite some rain over the weekend people still came out to enjoy all the event has to offer.

Nick Peterson is the fest manager and says it’s great to see people out and enjoying the fest after it was cancelled last year due to COVID. People were out enjoying the live music, carnival and food. Peterson says the fest goes beyond just serving the residents of Byron.

“It was definitely something that a lot of people missed and it brings our community together and not just our community, but communities around including Oregon, Stillman, Rockford and Winnebago,” said Peterson.

