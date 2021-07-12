Rep. Kinzinger speaks on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The White House announced it will be deploying COVID-19 response teams made up of various health officials across the U.S.

Going door to door, to areas with a high spread of the delta variant and low vaccination rates to help get more Americans vaccinated.

Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger slammed some of his own Republican colleagues who he said are spreading false information about President Biden’s call for door to door vaccine outreach and comparing Biden’s pandemic efforts to Nazi-era imagery.

Kinzinger said the Republican party is playing on American’s vaccine fears and hesitancies.

“Now what President Biden said, maybe he could have said it slightly differently is we’re willing to come to your house to give you the vaccine. At no point was anybody saying they’re going to break down your door and jam a vaccine in your arm, despite your protests. This is ‘outraged politics’ that has been played by my party. And it’s going to get Americans killed,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger urges Republican voters to get vaccinated, saying that COVID-19 is real and that the vaccine is safe.

