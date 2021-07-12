Advertisement

Renowned Oklahoma fiddler Byron Berline dies at 77

‘He was more than a musician’
In a Feb. 25, 2019 file, Byron Berline kisses his prized 1923 Lloyd Loar Gibson mandolin after...
In a Feb. 25, 2019 file, Byron Berline kisses his prized 1923 Lloyd Loar Gibson mandolin after his store was destroyed by a fire in Guthrie, Okla. Berline, a renowned fiddler and owner of a popular Oklahoma instrument shop, has died. Berline was 77. Bette Berline, Byron's wife, confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Monday, July 1, 2021. She says he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and that over the weekend his "lungs gave up and so did his heart." He died on Saturday.(Source: Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Byron Berline, a renowned fiddler and owner of a popular Oklahoma instrument shop, has died in a hospital. He was 77.

Bette Berline, Byron’s wife, confirmed his death to The Associated Press. She said he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and that over the weekend his “lungs gave up and so did his heart.” He died Saturday.

Bette recalled her husband as a fun and loving father and husband, who until soon before his death looked and acted like a man twenty years younger.

“He was more than a musician, an incredibly gifted musician,” she said. “He was a good, good man.”

A three-time National Fiddle Champion, Berline grew up in Grant County along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line and worked with music greats like Vince Gill, Bob Dylan, Elton John and the Rolling Stones.

Berline moved to Guthrie in 1995 and opened the Double Stop Fiddle Shop & Music Hall, which was destroyed by a fire in 2019. He later opened a new shop across the street.

Berline was also survived by his daughter and four grandchildren, Bette Berline said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police asks to please avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing
29-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Rockford
The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
Details are limited. No word yet on any injuries
Rockford Police respond to accident on 29th St. and Broadway Ave.
A local family welcomed their second child after a surprise delivery at a Roscoe clinic less...
Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain
A woman told authorities Fortin punched her in the face multiple times, held a knife to her...
Beloit Police arrest a 12-year-old after car accident and search for more suspects

Latest News

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Police patrol Havana in large numbers after rare protests
Cuba is under an internet blackout following mass protests across the country on Sunday.
Cuba in internet blackout following protests
Rockford Rescue Mission, YMCA partnership receive $9K grant
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill