Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines

The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands,...
The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday Jan. 9, 2014.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Philips is recalling certain Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP, and CPAP machines due to potential health risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that the “polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam, which is used to reduce sound and vibration in these affected devices, may break down and potentially enter the device’s air pathway.”

If that happens, the debris from the foam or certain chemicals may be inhaled or swallowed by the person using the device and may cause irritation, headache, asthma or carcinogenic effects to organs, such as kidneys and liver.

The FDA says anyone who uses one of the recalled BiPAP or CPAP devices should talk to their health care provider to decide on a suitable treatment which may include stopping the use of the device or alternative treatments.

Anyone who uses one of the recalled ventilators should not stop or change ventilator use until they have talked to their health care provider.

There have been no reports of death as a result of these issues, according to the FDA.

A complete list of recalled devices can be found on the FDA’s website.

