Name released of Janesville man found dead along Main St.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of a man found dead downtown in the City of Janesville Wednesday.

Justin Rogers, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after people living in the area discovered his body around 6:30 a.m., officials reported.

The medical examiner said a forensic autopsy was completed Friday, with preliminary results pending further study and investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional testing is underway at this time.

