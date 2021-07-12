Advertisement

Officials help keep discarded masks off street

One local organization is working to stop this discarding and shares ways we can help.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Illinois hits one month of full reopening and most restrictions are to the way side, many in the community are making masks a thing of the past.

However some aren’t disposing of the coverings properly and instead just tossing them wherever, but one local organization is working to stop this discarding and shares ways we can help.

To discuss this, executive director of Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Pamela Osborne spoke with WIFR! Osborne touched on masks becoming optional in many settings.

