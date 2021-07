ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is injured after being shot on Napoleon St. just before midnight Sunday.

Shooting Investigation - 700 Napoleon St - 11:26 PM. Officers responded to the area for gun shots heard by neighbors. On arrival, officers located a 33 YOA male suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was trans to a local hosp w/ non-life threat injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 12, 2021

Rockford Police is reporting the man’s injuries are not expected to be life threatening. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No word on suspects at this time.

