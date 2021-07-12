Get vaccinated in Belvidere for free tickets to Six Flags

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department is pleased to announced an opportunity to receive a COVID- 19 vaccine and get free tickets to Six Flags Great America.

On July 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the health department will have a walk-in Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic at 1204 Logan Ave. in Belvidere. Anyone receiving the vaccine will receive a free ticket, good at Six Flags Great America Theme Park in Gurnee or Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Rockford while tickets remain.

If you need help more information, please call the COVID-19 Information line at 815-547-8561, or email COVID19@boonehealth.org. or visit their website.

