Fundraiser unites local entrepreneurs while raising money for nonprofit

Networking event raises money for Touching Soles Incorporated.
More than one hundred local businesses gather to support each other and Touching Soles Inc.
More than one hundred local businesses gather to support each other and Touching Soles Inc.(WIFR)
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Passion and the power to make a difference brought more than a hundred entrepreneurs together Sunday afternoon. The “Community of Entrepreneurs Social Event” was hosted by CEO of nonprofit Touching Soles Marquez Beeks at the Klehm Arboretum in Rockford.

“I’ve always wanted to give back. I want to save these kids,” said Beeks. “We‘re up against a beast right now. Even just outside of giving shoes, just being someone that they can relate to, and somebody they can talk to can go a long way.”

Beeks is the founder and CEO of Touching Soles. The nonprofit is designed to promote financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills to at risk youth. He said the event not only supports his mission, but also celebrates the good many are doing in the community.

“And I wanted to kind of recognize everybody that’s bringing an effort to bring the city up in a positive way, for sure,” said Beeks.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara attended the event saying it was one he could not miss.

“Not only are they bringing themselves up with their business, but they’re bringing other entrepreneurs up. And then on top of that, they’re giving back to our community,” said McNamara. “So, it’s an honor to be here.”

