Former Rockford Rivets pitcher drafted by Chicago Cubs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the MLB draft, the Chicago Cubs took left-handed starting pitcher Jordan Wicks in the first round.

Wicks is a hurler Rockford Rivets fans will remember, he played in the forest city in 2020 posting a 0.45 earned run average. Wicks is touted as the top left-handed pitcher in college. He set a school record at Kansas State University with 118 strikeouts. His changeup is thought of as one of the best in the draft class, and he has a low 90s fastball with an elite spin rate.

