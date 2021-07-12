Advertisement

Former Rockford Police Chief named Irish Man of the Year

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s former top cop comes back to the Forest City to accept an honor that celebrates his heritage.

Retired Police Chief Dan O’Shea is named Ethnic Heritage Museum’s Irish Man of the Year. Organizers say O’Shea was chosen not only for his Irish heritage pride, but also the impact he’s made throughout his 32-year career in law enforcement.

“It’s a humbling experience and I’m very grateful,” said O’Shea.

