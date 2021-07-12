Cool, unsettled pattern to enter its sixth day Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline’s been stuck in a bit of a meteorological rut the past several days, as the pattern has taken a turn for the cooler, more cloudy, and somewhat wetter. Sunday officially goes down as having been the “wettest” day of the stretch, however it’s hardly cause for celebration. Even though measurable rain has been recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport on each of the past five days, it has only totaled a bit more than one-third of an inch, and our precipitation deficit has grown during that time.

The good news is that there's been measurable rain each of the past five days. The bad news is that it's only totaled 0.35" during that span. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A pesky upper level low pressure system has been the driver of the cloudy, cool, unsettled pattern these past several days. Sandwiched between two high pressure systems to our east and west and lacking a push from upper-level steering winds, the low pressure system has remained nearly stationary since late last week. That has kept much of the nation’s interior quite active during that time.

The unsettled weather is due to a pesky, nearly stationary upper-level low pressure system parked over the nation's midsection. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s hard to imagine any profound changes to the forecast Monday, with the upper-level low still nearly parked to our south. As has been the case the past several days, dry hours are promised. In fact, they’re to prevail! However, clouds will be dominant just about all day long, and a few widely scattered sprinkles or light showers are to be possible from midday on.

A few widely scattered sprinkles or light rain showers are possible from midday on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday appears to be a day of transition, as winds begin to shift to a more westerly direction, in contrast to the persistent, cool northeasterly flow that has dominated of late. That should allow our temperatures to return to the 80s, despite skies likely remaining mostly cloudy and despite a few isolated showers and storms staying in the forecast.

Coverage of any showers that develop on Tuesday will be even more isolated. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More importantly, though, is that by midweek, our upper-level low pressure system will finally get picked up by the jet stream and will start to trek northeasterly away from our area. This is to be just the start of what promises to be a more summer-like pattern.

The pesky upper level low finally moves out by midweek, allowing temperatures to begin to moderate. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures through the end of the workweek will remain in the middle to, at times, upper 80s. We still can’t rule out a few thunderstorms from time to time on a daily basis, but again, rain-free hours are to outnumber the wet ones. Come the weekend, the jet stream will further realign, brining Pacific air into our region, allowing for temperatures to be slightly above normal.

As the jet stream becomes oriented more west to east, we should begin to warm up quite nicely next weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That, though, is just the beginning of an evolution of what looks increasingly likely to be a hotter pattern as we get into July’s second half. The jet stream will continue to lift back to the north, well into Canada, allowing for a dome of heat to expand eastward, likely bringing 90s back our way as we get into early next week.

The jet stream is to retreat into Canada, allowing for a dome of heat to expand eastward into the Midwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s a pattern that appears to potentially have some staying power. Long range computer forecast models are strongly hinting at conditions being both hotter than normal and drier than normal through July 25.

Above normal temperatures are likely to take hold beginning late next week and taking us through much of the rest of July. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

