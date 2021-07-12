Advertisement

Cool, unsettled pattern to enter its sixth day Monday

Gradual warming in view beyond, though storm chances linger
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline’s been stuck in a bit of a meteorological rut the past several days, as the pattern has taken a turn for the cooler, more cloudy, and somewhat wetter. Sunday officially goes down as having been the “wettest” day of the stretch, however it’s hardly cause for celebration. Even though measurable rain has been recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport on each of the past five days, it has only totaled a bit more than one-third of an inch, and our precipitation deficit has grown during that time.

The good news is that there's been measurable rain each of the past five days. The bad news is...
The good news is that there's been measurable rain each of the past five days. The bad news is that it's only totaled 0.35" during that span.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A pesky upper level low pressure system has been the driver of the cloudy, cool, unsettled pattern these past several days. Sandwiched between two high pressure systems to our east and west and lacking a push from upper-level steering winds, the low pressure system has remained nearly stationary since late last week. That has kept much of the nation’s interior quite active during that time.

The unsettled weather is due to a pesky, nearly stationary upper-level low pressure system...
The unsettled weather is due to a pesky, nearly stationary upper-level low pressure system parked over the nation's midsection.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s hard to imagine any profound changes to the forecast Monday, with the upper-level low still nearly parked to our south. As has been the case the past several days, dry hours are promised. In fact, they’re to prevail! However, clouds will be dominant just about all day long, and a few widely scattered sprinkles or light showers are to be possible from midday on.

A few widely scattered sprinkles or light rain showers are possible from midday on Monday.
A few widely scattered sprinkles or light rain showers are possible from midday on Monday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday appears to be a day of transition, as winds begin to shift to a more westerly direction, in contrast to the persistent, cool northeasterly flow that has dominated of late. That should allow our temperatures to return to the 80s, despite skies likely remaining mostly cloudy and despite a few isolated showers and storms staying in the forecast.

Coverage of any showers that develop on Tuesday will be even more isolated.
Coverage of any showers that develop on Tuesday will be even more isolated.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More importantly, though, is that by midweek, our upper-level low pressure system will finally get picked up by the jet stream and will start to trek northeasterly away from our area. This is to be just the start of what promises to be a more summer-like pattern.

The pesky upper level low finally moves out by midweek, allowing temperatures to begin to...
The pesky upper level low finally moves out by midweek, allowing temperatures to begin to moderate.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures through the end of the workweek will remain in the middle to, at times, upper 80s. We still can’t rule out a few thunderstorms from time to time on a daily basis, but again, rain-free hours are to outnumber the wet ones. Come the weekend, the jet stream will further realign, brining Pacific air into our region, allowing for temperatures to be slightly above normal.

As the jet stream becomes oriented more west to east, we should begin to warm up quite nicely...
As the jet stream becomes oriented more west to east, we should begin to warm up quite nicely next weekend.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That, though, is just the beginning of an evolution of what looks increasingly likely to be a hotter pattern as we get into July’s second half. The jet stream will continue to lift back to the north, well into Canada, allowing for a dome of heat to expand eastward, likely bringing 90s back our way as we get into early next week.

The jet stream is to retreat into Canada, allowing for a dome of heat to expand eastward into...
The jet stream is to retreat into Canada, allowing for a dome of heat to expand eastward into the Midwest.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s a pattern that appears to potentially have some staying power. Long range computer forecast models are strongly hinting at conditions being both hotter than normal and drier than normal through July 25.

Above normal temperatures are likely to take hold beginning late next week and taking us...
Above normal temperatures are likely to take hold beginning late next week and taking us through much of the rest of July.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
The good news is that there's been measurable rain each of the past five days. The bad news is...
The good news is that there's been measurable rain each of the past five days. The bad news is that it's only totaled 0.35" during that span.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
A local family welcomed their second child after a surprise delivery at a Roscoe clinic less...
Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain
State files lawsuit against Chemtool hours after the IEPA releases a statement saying its...
Rockton community not surprised by Chemtool lawsuit and IEPA statement
4 tickets reportedly released for impaired driving incidents
Rockford police release 4th of July traffic arrest, citation numbers
Details are limited. No word yet on any injuries
Rockford Police respond to accident on 29th St. and Broadway

Latest News

Unsettled weather's to continue here for at least another day, perhaps longer.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 7/11/2021
More rain chances this weekend
More rain chances Sunday and next week along with a warming trend
More rain chances this weekend
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 7/10/2021
Rain chances headlines
Weekend rain chances are minimal and scattered, many dry times promised