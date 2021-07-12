Advertisement

Candlelight vigil for sexual violence victims in Rockford hopes to raise awareness

RSAC provides free services to survivors in Winnebago, Boone, and Ogle counties of Northern Illinois.
Source: Raycom
Source: Raycom(Raycom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling will host a virtual and and in-person candlelight vigil on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The in-person vigil will be held at First Free Rockford at 2223 N. Mulford in Rockford, virtually via Facebook.

“It is our hopes that this vigil will bring awareness on how sexual assault devastates individuals, families, and our community. Please join us in our stance against sexual violence by purchasing a candle,” according to RSAC.

RSAC provides free services to survivors in Winnebago, Boone, and Ogle counties of Northern Illinois.

“This past year has been both a challenge as well as financially straining on our organization. Your support will help keep our message of hope shining in our community. We greatly appreciate your willingness to give back whether it is lighting a candle or gifting a donation,” according to RSAC.

For more information and for all the details on the vigil, contact RSAC directly.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police asks to please avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing
29-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Rockford
The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
Details are limited. No word yet on any injuries
Rockford Police respond to accident on 29th St. and Broadway Ave.
A local family welcomed their second child after a surprise delivery at a Roscoe clinic less...
Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain
A woman told authorities Fortin punched her in the face multiple times, held a knife to her...
Beloit Police arrest a 12-year-old after car accident and search for more suspects

Latest News

Rockford police investigating possible attempted criminal sexual assault
Police tape.
Name released of Janesville man found dead along Main St.
Networking event raises money for Touching Soles Incorporated.
Fundraiser unites local entrepreneurs while raising money for nonprofit
Get vaccinated in Belvidere for free tickets to Six Flags