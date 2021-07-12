Candlelight vigil for sexual violence victims in Rockford hopes to raise awareness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling will host a virtual and and in-person candlelight vigil on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The in-person vigil will be held at First Free Rockford at 2223 N. Mulford in Rockford, virtually via Facebook.

“It is our hopes that this vigil will bring awareness on how sexual assault devastates individuals, families, and our community. Please join us in our stance against sexual violence by purchasing a candle,” according to RSAC.

RSAC provides free services to survivors in Winnebago, Boone, and Ogle counties of Northern Illinois.

“This past year has been both a challenge as well as financially straining on our organization. Your support will help keep our message of hope shining in our community. We greatly appreciate your willingness to give back whether it is lighting a candle or gifting a donation,” according to RSAC.

For more information and for all the details on the vigil, contact RSAC directly.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.