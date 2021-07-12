Advertisement

Beloit Police arrest a 12-year-old after car accident and search for more suspects

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Beloit Police arrest a 12-year-old boy following a traffic crash on Saturday and say they need the publics help as they search for more suspects.

Police say they were called to the 700 Block of Whipple and Moore Streets for reports of a traffic accident with injuries. Once on scene, police say they found multiple juveniles running from one of the vehicles that had been reported stolen. Police say a 12-year-old boy was a passenger in the stolen vehicle and was later arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

