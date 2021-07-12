Battle of the Badges at Rock River Valley Blood Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police and fire officials lined up to donate blood as the Battle of the Badges at the Rock River Valley Blood Center kicked off Monday.

The annual challenge brings awareness about the need for blood and to assist RRVBC in maintaining an adequate blood supply for our community. The blood drive ends on July 16.

When you make a donation, you get to support a badge of your choice too.

“People put off a bunch on medical procedures for the last year across the whole country, and now they are going in for treatments and surgeries and bloods being used. They don’t, we don’t, have enough of it. This is a nationwide crisis and we’ve never seen it this bad before,” Heidi Ognibene of RRVBC said.

Your generous donation can help save up to 3 lives to make an appointment you can visit RRVBC.org.

