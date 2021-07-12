Advertisement

29-year-old male killed in early morning shooting in Rockford

Rockford Police asks to please avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:24 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is reporting a 29-year-old male has died after being shot at the intersection of Hudson St. and Lexington Ave.

Police sent out a tweet just after 2 a.m. reporting a shooting victim had been transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries. RPD confirmed the male’s death just before 4 a.m.. No word on any suspects in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Rockford police asks you to avoid the area.

