29-year-old male killed in early morning shooting in Rockford
Rockford Police asks to please avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is reporting a 29-year-old male has died after being shot at the intersection of Hudson St. and Lexington Ave.
Police sent out a tweet just after 2 a.m. reporting a shooting victim had been transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries. RPD confirmed the male’s death just before 4 a.m.. No word on any suspects in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Rockford police asks you to avoid the area.
