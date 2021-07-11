Advertisement

Starlight Theatre kicks off live performances

The cast of the first musical performed for the first time in more than a year.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The long intermission is over as actors took the stage this weekend at Starlight Theatre in Rockford.

The cast of “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder” will perform for the first time in more than a year. The 5-show season at Rock Valley College kicks off with this musical, which will run until July 17. Then, they will feature other performances that will run for two weeks, including “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Starlight Theatre Producing and Artistic Director Chris Brady said being able to perform in front of live audiences again has been a long time coming.

“We’re really excited to be here. Just being able to perform is a step-up from where we were, at the very least. But you know, we’ve got great shows out here and great people doing them so we’re really, really excited,” said Brady.

