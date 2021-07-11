Ski Broncs skiis its way to victory at competition

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Ski Broncs jumped in the water to compete in the Central Region Show Ski Tournament Saturday afternoon.

The Ski Broncs are one of six teams skiing its way to victory at Shorewood Park in Loves Park this weekend. About 400 athletes from as far as Michigan and Ohio participated in the event. Ski Broncs Director Shane Theiss said each team will be judged on several routines planned on the water - like swivels, doubles competitions, and jumps.

“It’s great. The teams have been practicing hard, probably 70 percent of our membership is first year so we’ll go out and hope for the best. It’s been over a year since we’ve had a competition so I think everyone is excited to be back, and we’re excited to be back as hosts,” said Theiss.

