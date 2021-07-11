Advertisement

Ski Broncs skiis its way to victory at competition

About 400 athletes participated in the event.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Ski Broncs jumped in the water to compete in the Central Region Show Ski Tournament Saturday afternoon.

The Ski Broncs are one of six teams skiing its way to victory at Shorewood Park in Loves Park this weekend. About 400 athletes from as far as Michigan and Ohio participated in the event. Ski Broncs Director Shane Theiss said each team will be judged on several routines planned on the water - like swivels, doubles competitions, and jumps.

“It’s great. The teams have been practicing hard, probably 70 percent of our membership is first year so we’ll go out and hope for the best. It’s been over a year since we’ve had a competition so I think everyone is excited to be back, and we’re excited to be back as hosts,” said Theiss.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
4 tickets reportedly released for impaired driving incidents
Rockford police release 4th of July traffic arrest, citation numbers
SwedishAmerican says the clinic did not follow proper protocol, and will educate employees on...
SwedishAmerican’s Creekside clinic locks doors during tornado warning, patients, hospital responds
A local family welcomed their second child after a surprise delivery at a Roscoe clinic less...
Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain
Canyon Camp
Blackhawk Area Council votes to close Canyon Camp

Latest News

The Rivets end up dominating the remaining innings and smoke the Bombers 9-1 in a huge win.
Rivets crush Battle Creek in 9-1 win
Brat Days tickets available at Rivets game
Brat Days tickets available at Rivets game
Starlight Theatre kicks off live performances
Starlight Theatre kicks off live performances
Black Chamber of Commerce launches in Rockford
Black Chamber of Commerce launches in Rockford