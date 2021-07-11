More rain chances Sunday and next week along with a warming trend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple areas of low pressure are sliding through the Midwest bringing rain chances to many states, including us here in the Stateline. The cooler temperatures aren’t done yet and will stick around in conjunction with the rain chances. However, we are tracking changes into next week as we return to near normal in the temperature department.

You are going to want to have your eyes on the skies and the radar as multiple waves of rain are in the forecast through the rest of the weekend and into early next week. Much like Saturday, there will be plenty of dry times. The waves of rain are coming with a few areas of low pressure that are present in the atmosphere throughout the Midwest.

Our current thinking is that overnight and early Sunday morning then again late Sunday to early Monday are the best chances for rain in the forecast. Sunday will otherwise call for more continued overcast skies with cooler conditions in the mid-70s. Although it will feel a bit more humid as dew points are once again in the mid-to-upper 60s. Sunday will also be a bit breezy.

Monday calls for highs in the upper 70s with more rain chances mainly in the morning. An isolated rain chance also exists Tuesday as highs approach 80 degrees. Highs will return into the mid-80s by Wednesday.

Rain chances exist in the forecast every day through Friday as we warm up. By next weekend, conditions will be dry and temperatures will be near to slightly above normal overall.

