Advertisement

More rain chances Sunday and next week along with a warming trend

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple areas of low pressure are sliding through the Midwest bringing rain chances to many states, including us here in the Stateline. The cooler temperatures aren’t done yet and will stick around in conjunction with the rain chances. However, we are tracking changes into next week as we return to near normal in the temperature department.

You are going to want to have your eyes on the skies and the radar as multiple waves of rain are in the forecast through the rest of the weekend and into early next week. Much like Saturday, there will be plenty of dry times. The waves of rain are coming with a few areas of low pressure that are present in the atmosphere throughout the Midwest.

Our current thinking is that overnight and early Sunday morning then again late Sunday to early Monday are the best chances for rain in the forecast. Sunday will otherwise call for more continued overcast skies with cooler conditions in the mid-70s. Although it will feel a bit more humid as dew points are once again in the mid-to-upper 60s. Sunday will also be a bit breezy.

Monday calls for highs in the upper 70s with more rain chances mainly in the morning. An isolated rain chance also exists Tuesday as highs approach 80 degrees. Highs will return into the mid-80s by Wednesday.

Rain chances exist in the forecast every day through Friday as we warm up. By next weekend, conditions will be dry and temperatures will be near to slightly above normal overall.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
4 tickets reportedly released for impaired driving incidents
Rockford police release 4th of July traffic arrest, citation numbers
SwedishAmerican says the clinic did not follow proper protocol, and will educate employees on...
SwedishAmerican’s Creekside clinic locks doors during tornado warning, patients, hospital responds
Canyon Camp
Blackhawk Area Council votes to close Canyon Camp
A local family welcomed their second child after a surprise delivery at a Roscoe clinic less...
Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain

Latest News

More rain chances this weekend
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 7/10/2021
Rain chances headlines
Weekend rain chances are minimal and scattered, many dry times promised
Scattered Showers & Cooler This Weekend
Scattered Showers & Cooler This Weekend
Rain chances exist each day of the next seven
Coolest day since May 27 behind us, more cooler times and rain chances lie ahead