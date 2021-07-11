Advertisement

Cody Rhymer, Hui Chong Dofflemyer win Winnebago County Amateur golf tournament

Hui Chong Dofflemyer (left) shakes Megan Thiravong's hand (right) after winning the women's...
Hui Chong Dofflemyer (left) shakes Megan Thiravong's hand (right) after winning the women's division by one stroke.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - After he dominated the field in day one of the tournament, Cody Rhymer outlasted the field to take home the Winnebago County Amateur championship.

Rhymer fired a six-under 65 in day one, it gave him a three-stroke advantage, he would need every last one. On day two Rhymer shot 73, which gave him a combined total of 137, one-stroke better than Chris Beto who placed second. Rhymer made par put after par put on the back nine to secure the title.

In the women’s division, Megan Thiravong entered the final round with a four-shot advantage over Hui Chong Dofflemyer. Thiravong would slowly see her lead evaporate with back-to-back double bogies on 16 and 17. Dofflemyer capitalized by making pars down the stretch to edge Thiravong by one stroke.

Below are results from each division.

Championship flight

Cody Rhymer - 137

Chris Beto - 138

Ken Lee - 140

A flight

Johnny Canova - 146

Anthony Ciacco - 148

Britt Cody - 150

B flight

Jason Tropp - 161

Andrew Kobischka - 162

Cole Runkel - 165

Senior division

Tim Hopper - 147

Mike Pyzynski - 147

Bill Seidel - 149

Senior A flight

Rick Parry - 158

Egon Six - 159

Jim Szymanski - 164

Women’s divison

Hui Chong Dofflemyer - 147

Megan Thiravong - 148

Robyn Clott - 169

For a full list of final results click here.

