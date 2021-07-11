Cody Rhymer, Hui Chong Dofflemyer win Winnebago County Amateur golf tournament
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - After he dominated the field in day one of the tournament, Cody Rhymer outlasted the field to take home the Winnebago County Amateur championship.
Rhymer fired a six-under 65 in day one, it gave him a three-stroke advantage, he would need every last one. On day two Rhymer shot 73, which gave him a combined total of 137, one-stroke better than Chris Beto who placed second. Rhymer made par put after par put on the back nine to secure the title.
In the women’s division, Megan Thiravong entered the final round with a four-shot advantage over Hui Chong Dofflemyer. Thiravong would slowly see her lead evaporate with back-to-back double bogies on 16 and 17. Dofflemyer capitalized by making pars down the stretch to edge Thiravong by one stroke.
Below are results from each division.
Championship flight
Cody Rhymer - 137
Chris Beto - 138
Ken Lee - 140
A flight
Johnny Canova - 146
Anthony Ciacco - 148
Britt Cody - 150
B flight
Jason Tropp - 161
Andrew Kobischka - 162
Cole Runkel - 165
Senior division
Tim Hopper - 147
Mike Pyzynski - 147
Bill Seidel - 149
Senior A flight
Rick Parry - 158
Egon Six - 159
Jim Szymanski - 164
Women’s divison
Hui Chong Dofflemyer - 147
Megan Thiravong - 148
Robyn Clott - 169
