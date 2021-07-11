Brat Days tickets available at Rivets game

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - If you want to get a head start on brat days you can head over to Rivets stadium in Loves Park.

Alpine Kiwanis is selling tickets for this year’s event at the game. The 50th year of brat days kicks off July 30th and wraps up July 31. You can dress your brat with all the works as several locations, including the Farm and Fleet on Riverside and the U-Haul facility at east state and Mulford road.

