Advertisement

Brat Days tickets available at Rivets game

The 50th year of Brat Days kicks off July 30th.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - If you want to get a head start on brat days you can head over to Rivets stadium in Loves Park.

Alpine Kiwanis is selling tickets for this year’s event at the game. The 50th year of brat days kicks off July 30th and wraps up July 31. You can dress your brat with all the works as several locations, including the Farm and Fleet on Riverside and the U-Haul facility at east state and Mulford road.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
4 tickets reportedly released for impaired driving incidents
Rockford police release 4th of July traffic arrest, citation numbers
SwedishAmerican says the clinic did not follow proper protocol, and will educate employees on...
SwedishAmerican’s Creekside clinic locks doors during tornado warning, patients, hospital responds
A local family welcomed their second child after a surprise delivery at a Roscoe clinic less...
Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain
Canyon Camp
Blackhawk Area Council votes to close Canyon Camp

Latest News

The Rivets end up dominating the remaining innings and smoke the Bombers 9-1 in a huge win.
Rivets crush Battle Creek in 9-1 win
Ski Broncs skiis its way to victory at competition
Ski Broncs skiis its way to victory at competition
Starlight Theatre kicks off live performances
Starlight Theatre kicks off live performances
Black Chamber of Commerce launches in Rockford
Black Chamber of Commerce launches in Rockford