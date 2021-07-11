Advertisement

Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.

By WTVD staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) - Authorities seized 75 snakes from a Raleigh man, according to his attorney. Some or all of them are venomous.

The man’s collection came to light after his zebra cobra escaped. Possessing the serpents is legal, but lawmakers want to change that.

A community was on edge nearly a week and a half ago.

A zebra cobra, which could spit venom up to nine feet, escaped and was slithering through people’s sense of safety.

Though it was caught, the serpent’s escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.

Raleigh City Council member David Knight is pushing to ban dangerous snakes “as a consequence of irresponsible, reckless and dangerous behavior,” he said.

State lawmakers are currently drafting legislation.

“I think that, frankly, people are aghast we don’t have laws on the book,” North Carolina State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri said.

The bill, largely being modeled after South Carolina legislation, would prohibit folks from owning venomous snakes not native to North Carolina.

If they already have one in possession, owners would be required to register the snake with the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources, and on top of that, have to take out a $1 million liability insurance policy.

“This is a real public safety issue,” Chaudhuri said. “I mean, you literally had neighborhoods where folks were not going out because of the fear of safety.”

Christopher Glifford, 21, is facing more than three-dozen misdemeanor charges. The majority of the counts are for mislabeled snake enclosures.

His attorney said, “Authorities did a routine check of his home in March. Everything was up to standards and in full compliance with the law. He did everything he could to rectify the situation and is fully cooperating.”

The lawyer added, “He is certified in snake handling, and all of the snakes were lawfully possessed.”

A lawmaker argued, while it has been OK for North Carolinians to own these types of reptiles, that shouldn’t be the case moving forward.

“There’s no good reason for someone to possess 75 non-native, venomous snakes, and there’s no reason to someone to possess more than 20 non-native venomous snakes,” Chaudhuri said.

Lawmakers aren’t sure when the legislation will be introduced in the General Assembly.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
A local family welcomed their second child after a surprise delivery at a Roscoe clinic less...
Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain
4 tickets reportedly released for impaired driving incidents
Rockford police release 4th of July traffic arrest, citation numbers
State files lawsuit against Chemtool hours after the IEPA releases a statement saying its...
Rockton community not surprised by Chemtool lawsuit and IEPA statement
Testing currently available for middle schools, high schools and community colleges.
Vaccinated teachers, students don’t need to wear masks inside Illinois’ schools

Latest News

The Rivets end up dominating the remaining innings and smoke the Bombers 9-1 in a huge win.
Rivets crush Battle Creek in 9-1 win
The Bootleg Fire in Klamath County, Oregon, more than doubled in size overnight Saturday.
Fires rage in several states as heat wave broils US West
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
75 snakes seized from N.C. man after cobra gets loose