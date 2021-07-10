Advertisement

Weekend rain chances are minimal and scattered, many dry times promised

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline misses out on any severe weather Friday as the heavier rain stayed to our south and west. While we aren’t out of the woods completely when it comes to weekend rain chances, there will be more dry hours than not for the weekend.

Our rainfall deficit continues along with the drought and unfortunately the weekend rainfall potential doesn’t look promising. Throughout both Saturday and Sunday, you will need to keep an eye on the sky for any stray showers.

Both days call for very much scattered showers with Saturday morning and very early afternoon calling for hit-or-miss showers. While the sun may peek a few times Saturday, expect skies to remain mostly cloudy to overcast. The majority of Saturday afternoon and evening will be dry along with most of Sunday. Later Saturday night also calls for rain showers until very early Sunday morning.

The late afternoon and evening hours Sunday looks to have another chance for pop-up showers but expect another day of highs in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. It will also be a bit on the breezy side with winds coming off Lake Michigan up to 25 miles per hour.

The pattern continues on Monday with even some thunderstorms looking possible to mix in with scattered showers. Temperatures begin to warm up on Monday back to near 80 degrees and will get warmer from there. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s for both Tuesday and Wednesday are likely along with more scattered rain chances especially on Wednesday.

Expect rain chances overall each day through Thursday with a gradual warming trend back to near normal for this time of the year. Late next week and next weekend overall is looking dry and near normal.

Keep an eye on the radar this weekend for any rain as they will be widely scattered and light!

