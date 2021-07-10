Advertisement

Rymer leads Winnebago County Am after Round 1

Rymer finishes with six under par, a score of 65.
By Haley Jordan
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a nice, cool day for the Winnebago County Amateur over at Macktown Golf Course where the course has played host to the tourney for more than 60 years.

Let’s skip to hole 13 and catch up with Cody Rymer. Just barely off the green, he lines up. It’s looking good, but just a bit too stubborn for an eagle. Rymer finishes the hole with a birdie.

Still at hole 13, Justin Christiansen goes in for the birdie, but gives off a bit too much power. The next one is an easy nudge, and he makes par.

The end is near after an 8:40 a.m. tee off. Hole 18, and Adam Tobias has a perfectly aligned putt, but just not enough oomph. He’ll still go unscathed and make par.

Last putt of the day, and Rymer finishes with six under par, the top overall score for round one of the tournament. Round two and the rain start tomorrow.

ROUND ONE RESULTS:

Rymer, Cody 65; Beto, Chris 68; Tobias, Adam 69; Marinaro, Matt 70; Scott, Ian 71; Lee, Ken 71; Welsh, Dan 71; etc.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
4 tickets reportedly released for impaired driving incidents
Rockford police release 4th of July traffic arrest, citation numbers
SwedishAmerican says the clinic did not follow proper protocol, and will educate employees on...
SwedishAmerican’s Creekside clinic locks doors during tornado warning, patients, hospital responds
Canyon Camp
Blackhawk Area Council votes to close Canyon Camp
A local family welcomed their second child after a surprise delivery at a Roscoe clinic less...
Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain

Latest News

The Rivets win 15-8.
Rivets defeat Bombers in back-to-back win
After three straight losses, the Rivets smoke the Bombers 9-1.
Rivets win big over Battle Creek
Jackson only allowed two goals the whole season.
Freeport keeper Naomi Jackson leaves an All-American legacy
Winnebago 9U travel baseball team raises money for park district