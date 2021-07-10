Rymer leads Winnebago County Am after Round 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a nice, cool day for the Winnebago County Amateur over at Macktown Golf Course where the course has played host to the tourney for more than 60 years.

Let’s skip to hole 13 and catch up with Cody Rymer. Just barely off the green, he lines up. It’s looking good, but just a bit too stubborn for an eagle. Rymer finishes the hole with a birdie.

Still at hole 13, Justin Christiansen goes in for the birdie, but gives off a bit too much power. The next one is an easy nudge, and he makes par.

The end is near after an 8:40 a.m. tee off. Hole 18, and Adam Tobias has a perfectly aligned putt, but just not enough oomph. He’ll still go unscathed and make par.

Last putt of the day, and Rymer finishes with six under par, the top overall score for round one of the tournament. Round two and the rain start tomorrow.

ROUND ONE RESULTS:

Rymer, Cody 65; Beto, Chris 68; Tobias, Adam 69; Marinaro, Matt 70; Scott, Ian 71; Lee, Ken 71; Welsh, Dan 71; etc.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.