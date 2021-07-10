Advertisement

Rockton community not surprised by Chemtool lawsuit and IEPA statement

State files lawsuit against Chemtool hours after the IEPA releases a statement saying its samples came back okay.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley filed a lawsuit Friday against Chemtool Inc. claiming it put public health and the environment in danger.

This only a few short hours after the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Emergency Management Agency released a statement saying the air and water quality are safe.

Citizens for Chemtool Accountability group hosted a pot luck event Friday. One of the CCA leaders, Elizabeth Lindquist said the lawsuit wasn’t a surprise to her, and that it’s well deserved.

“This community was damaged,” said Lindquist. “It should not be possible for one individual to make one wrong move and cause this type of destruction. That means there’s a systemic problem in that organization.”

She said the timing seemed odd, and that there was no new information in the IEPA statement.

“The announcement of the lawsuit seemed to be tempered by the announcement of the test results of what we have so far,” said Lindquist. “It was really just a summary of what we already knew. From what I could tell, there have been no test results released on the Illinois EPA website.”

While some feel the lawsuit is a step in the right direction for Rockton, David Stocker said he’s more interested in the big picture.

“Along the way there’s going to be defeats or challenges or things are going to sound like they’re good news,” said Stocker. “So, I try not to ride those ups and downs.”

Stocker said progress needs to be made for the next generation.

“How prepared are they to grow up given there’s some circumstances here that they might not be aware of?” he asked.

Community members at the event expressed frustration that Rockton Village President John Peterson has not held his own town hall.

