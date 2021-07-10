Advertisement

Rivets defeat Bombers in back-to-back win

By Haley Jordan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rivets face the Battle Creek Bombers for game two of the series at home.

In the first inning, the score is tied 1-1. Daniel Cantu can! He drills one to right field. Nick Powell follows it to the fence, but it won’t do him any good. That bullet is gone, and that’s a two run homer for Cantu. Rivets now lead 2-1.

Still in the first, Brody Harding whacks one straight through center field just out of reach of Jack Merrifield. Harding arrives safely to first and sends a Rivet home. Rivets lead 3-1.

Battle Creek set off some bombs of their own and even tied the game up, but the Rivets wanted that back-to-back win. They get it done 15-8.

