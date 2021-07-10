Advertisement

Black Chamber of Commerce launches in Rockford

Its mission is to support the growth of black businesses in the area through the creation of resources, finances and initiatives.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Black Chamber of Commerce gathered at Rissus Lanes Bowling Alley in Rockford Saturday to announce its launch in the community.

Rockford Chamber of Commerce President Sheila Brown said today is important as state and local leaders joined the organization to announce its presence in the community. Brown said it’s the organization’s mission to support the growth of black businesses in the area through the creation of resources, finances and initiatives.

“I’m excited. We’re working on the bowling alley as we speak. Hopefully the next two weeks it will be open. But again, I’m looking to help black businesses. I’m looking for Black businesses to be able to come together, be strengthened, network. We’re looking to bring some support,” said Brown.

