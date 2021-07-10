Advertisement

Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local woman is thankful for her quick thinking doctor and the action of nurses at the Mercyhealth Roscoe clinic last month.

Kari Graffy, at 33 weeks pregnant, had an emergency appendectomy. One week later, she went and saw her OB/GYN Dr. Gregory Granzeier, dealing with stomach pain. She thought it was complications from the surgery. Turns out, she was actually in labor.

At ten centimeters dilated, Dr. Granzeier prepared Graffy for delivery in the clinic. 40 minutes later, a baby girl was born. Hailey Graffy measured five pounds, 18.25 inches long.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better delivery in an unusual place and circumstance,” said Kari.

“Once we got Hailey here on the NICU floor, we’ve been told by pretty much every nurse here that two of the nurses at the Roscoe clinic actually were NICU nurses at one point,” explained the father, David. “So, we were in the best possible situation for giving birth not in the hospital setting.”

Hailey spent 15 days in the NICU. Both the baby and mother are doing fine. This is the Graffy’s second child.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for four inmates who escaped from a Western Illinois jail.
Armed and dangerous inmates escape from Fulton Co. Jail
Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend
As the first drawings for the “All In For The Win” Illinois vaccine lottery are announced...
Illinois vaccine lottery prompts BBB scam warning

Latest News

The Rivets end up dominating the remaining innings and smoke the Bombers 9-1 in a huge win.
Rivets crush Battle Creek in 9-1 win
The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
Traffic crashes rise
Boone County sees a rise in traffic crashes
Testing currently available for middle schools, high schools and community colleges.
Vaccinated teachers, students don’t need to wear masks inside Illinois’ schools