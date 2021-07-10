Baby girl born at Roscoe clinic after mother sees doctor for stomach pain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local woman is thankful for her quick thinking doctor and the action of nurses at the Mercyhealth Roscoe clinic last month.

Kari Graffy, at 33 weeks pregnant, had an emergency appendectomy. One week later, she went and saw her OB/GYN Dr. Gregory Granzeier, dealing with stomach pain. She thought it was complications from the surgery. Turns out, she was actually in labor.

At ten centimeters dilated, Dr. Granzeier prepared Graffy for delivery in the clinic. 40 minutes later, a baby girl was born. Hailey Graffy measured five pounds, 18.25 inches long.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better delivery in an unusual place and circumstance,” said Kari.

“Once we got Hailey here on the NICU floor, we’ve been told by pretty much every nurse here that two of the nurses at the Roscoe clinic actually were NICU nurses at one point,” explained the father, David. “So, we were in the best possible situation for giving birth not in the hospital setting.”

Hailey spent 15 days in the NICU. Both the baby and mother are doing fine. This is the Graffy’s second child.

