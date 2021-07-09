Whiteside County named one of nation’s healthiest communities

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Whiteside County has been recognized as one of the Healthiest Counties in America by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings analyzes health and well-being in nearly 3,000 county and county equivalents, based on factors such as population health, public safety, housing, economy, equity, environment, food and nutrition, community vitality and infrastructure.

Whiteside County scored 57.1, and ranked 48 among its peer group of Urban - Up-and- Coming counties. The National average was 48, Illinois counties averaged 52, and the Urban, Up-and –Coming peer group averaged 32.

County Board Chair James Duffy, said, “It’s great to have Whiteside County recognized as one of the nation’s Healthiest Communities. We have been saying Whiteside County is a great place to ‘live, work and play’, and receiving recognition from a reputable third party reaffirms that our message is on the target. Congratulations to all in Whiteside County that worked on making our County a great place to live, work and play.”

