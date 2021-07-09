Advertisement

Whiteside County named one of nation’s healthiest communities

Whiteside County scored 57.1, and ranked 48 among its peer group of Urban - Up-and- Coming counties
Whiteside County scored 57.1, and ranked 48 among its peer group of Urban - Up-and- Coming...
Whiteside County scored 57.1, and ranked 48 among its peer group of Urban - Up-and- Coming counties(Whiteside County)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Whiteside County has been recognized as one of the Healthiest Counties in America by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings analyzes health and well-being in nearly 3,000 county and county equivalents, based on factors such as population health, public safety, housing, economy, equity, environment, food and nutrition, community vitality and infrastructure.

Whiteside County scored 57.1, and ranked 48 among its peer group of Urban - Up-and- Coming counties. The National average was 48, Illinois counties averaged 52, and the Urban, Up-and –Coming peer group averaged 32.

County Board Chair James Duffy, said, “It’s great to have Whiteside County recognized as one of the nation’s Healthiest Communities. We have been saying Whiteside County is a great place to ‘live, work and play’, and receiving recognition from a reputable third party reaffirms that our message is on the target. Congratulations to all in Whiteside County that worked on making our County a great place to live, work and play.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for four inmates who escaped from a Western Illinois jail.
Armed and dangerous inmates escape from Fulton Co. Jail
Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend
Credit: Cathy Rundblade from N. 2nd and Harlem in Machesney Park.
Recapping Wednesday’s storm, community shares storm pictures

Latest News

The Rivets end up dominating the remaining innings and smoke the Bombers 9-1 in a huge win.
Rivets crush Battle Creek in 9-1 win
Charging stations added to downtown Rochelle
City of Rochelle adds two electric car chargers downtown
Attendees must bring their own bicycle
Midway Village, Rep. Sosnowski to hold kid’s bike and fitness day
WINNEBAGO CO BOARD MEETING
County board approves Focused Deterrence Re-Entry Program