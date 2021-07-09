Advertisement

Vaccinated teachers, students don’t need to wear masks inside Illinois’ schools

The state Department of Public Health adopted mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Testing currently available for middle schools, high schools and community colleges.
Testing currently available for middle schools, high schools and community colleges.(IDPH)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health says it will follow the CDC’s new masking guidance for COVID-19 prevention in our kindergarten-12th grade school buildings.

According to health experts, vaccinated teachers and students can ditch the masks in the classroom. This new guidance comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths decline and the CDC runs a national vaccination campaign to let people know children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots.

“The CDC is right: vaccination is the best preventive strategy, said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “As school board members, parents, teachers and superintendents plan for a return to in-person learning in the fall, we strongly encourage those who are not vaccinated to continue to mask. IDPH is proud to fully adopt school guidance issued by CDC, which is based on the latest scientific information about COVID-19.”

Other points in the guidance:

* Masks should be worn indoors by anyone ages 2 and older who are not vaccinated.

* Maintain at least 3 feet distance between individuals who are not vaccinated.

* Screening, proper ventilation, cleaning and disinfection should continue as layers of prevention.

The updated school guidance can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/school-guidance.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for four inmates who escaped from a Western Illinois jail.
Armed and dangerous inmates escape from Fulton Co. Jail
Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend
As the first drawings for the “All In For The Win” Illinois vaccine lottery are announced...
Illinois vaccine lottery prompts BBB scam warning

Latest News

The Rivets end up dominating the remaining innings and smoke the Bombers 9-1 in a huge win.
Rivets crush Battle Creek in 9-1 win
Two Rockton residents file civil lawsuits against Chemtool
Illinois Attorney General, Winnebago County file lawsuit over Chemtool fire
WCHD releases health impacts survey to gauge impact of Chemtool fire
Illinois EPA: Samples at Chemtool site show air, water quality are safe
SwedishAmerican says the clinic did not follow proper protocol, and will educate employees on...
SwedishAmerican’s Creekside clinic locks doors during tornado warning, patients, hospital responds