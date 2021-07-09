Vaccinated teachers, students don’t need to wear masks inside Illinois’ schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health says it will follow the CDC’s new masking guidance for COVID-19 prevention in our kindergarten-12th grade school buildings.

According to health experts, vaccinated teachers and students can ditch the masks in the classroom. This new guidance comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths decline and the CDC runs a national vaccination campaign to let people know children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots.

“The CDC is right: vaccination is the best preventive strategy, said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “As school board members, parents, teachers and superintendents plan for a return to in-person learning in the fall, we strongly encourage those who are not vaccinated to continue to mask. IDPH is proud to fully adopt school guidance issued by CDC, which is based on the latest scientific information about COVID-19.”

Other points in the guidance:

* Masks should be worn indoors by anyone ages 2 and older who are not vaccinated.

* Maintain at least 3 feet distance between individuals who are not vaccinated.

* Screening, proper ventilation, cleaning and disinfection should continue as layers of prevention.

The updated school guidance can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/school-guidance.

